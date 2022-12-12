COVID-19 is rapidly spreading through Chinese households and offices, especially in the capital, after the country’s pandemic rules were unexpectedly unwound last week. It’s sparked chaos on the ground, straining the medical system and rendering official numbers — that show infections at the lowest in a month — meaningless.

Scenes of disruption are most visible in Beijing, where anecdotal evidence suggest the caseload is many times the government’s tally of 1,133 for Sunday. Long lines have formed outside of hospitals and people are struggling to find medicine, while delivery services have been interrupted as couriers become sick.

State media is urging people not to call Beijing’s emergency medical hotline unless they are severely ill, cautioning that an influx of requests for help is preventing those in critical need of assistance from getting through.