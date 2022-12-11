Japan needs to increase its military spending in the face of the “grim reality” of the threat from China and North Korea, a senior member of the nation’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party said on Sunday during a visit to Taiwan.

Although Chinese-claimed and democratically-governed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they have close unofficial relations and both share concerns about China, especially amid an increase in its military activities.

Koichi Hagiuda, the LDP’s policy chief and a former industry minister, said during a visit to Taipei that since World War II Japan has “walked the path of peace” and that path will not change in the future.