  • The number of bluefin tuna shipped to Tokyo has fallen, causing a spike in prices. | BLOOMBERG
    The number of bluefin tuna shipped to Tokyo has fallen, causing a spike in prices. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Prices of bluefin tuna, which is in season, are surging in Japan, worrying fish market buyers and merchants ahead of the year-end and New Year’s holiday period.

The total number of domestic natural bluefin tuna shipped to Tokyo’s Toyosu wholesale market stood at about 220 between Dec. 1 and Friday, down almost 50% from the year-before.

Wholesale prices of the tuna averaged around ¥8,000 per kilogram, up about 30% from a year earlier, according to a wholesaler.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW