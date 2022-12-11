Prices of bluefin tuna, which is in season, are surging in Japan, worrying fish market buyers and merchants ahead of the year-end and New Year’s holiday period.

The total number of domestic natural bluefin tuna shipped to Tokyo’s Toyosu wholesale market stood at about 220 between Dec. 1 and Friday, down almost 50% from the year-before.

Wholesale prices of the tuna averaged around ¥8,000 per kilogram, up about 30% from a year earlier, according to a wholesaler.