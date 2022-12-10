  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to raise taxes to secure some ¥1 trillion annually to cover higher defense spending from fiscal 2027 has faced a flurry of criticism from within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. | BLOOMBERG
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s plan to raise taxes to secure some ¥1 trillion annually to cover higher defense spending from fiscal 2027 has been met with a flurry of objections from inside his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Although the prime minister is aiming to decide by the year’s end on the scope, timing and size of any tax hikes, voices questioning the feasibility of his plan have grown increasingly louder.

The blowback to Kishida’s plan, revealed this week, came to a head at a general meeting of the LDP’s Policy Research Council on Friday, with participants hurling around opinions for about two hours.

