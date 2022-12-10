The U.S. violated international trade rules when it imposed steel and aluminum tariffs under former President Donald Trump, the World Trade Organization said, a decision Washington rejected and stated won’t lead to a removal of the duties.
The 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global aluminum, which Trump imposed on national-security grounds, violated basic WTO rules, a dispute-settlement panel said in a series of rulings published Friday.
The WTO panel said U.S. national-security claims “are not justified” because they were not “taken in time of war or other emergency in international relations.”
