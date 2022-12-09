Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Friday revealed that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets.

Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage by SpaceX, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station for a 12-day stint last year.

The picks were announced by Maezawa on Twitter and on a website for what he dubbed the #dearMoon Project.