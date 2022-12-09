Welfare minister Katsunobu Kato said Friday that his ministry will send an additional letter of inquiry to the religious group known as the Unification Church to confirm more details about adoptions among its followers.

“We need to check further details,” Kato told a news conference regarding the alleged role of the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, in adoptions of children among followers.

The ministry will consider an “appropriate response” after examining the answers from the group, he said.