The welfare ministry drew up a draft plan Thursday to increase the number of child welfare officers by 1,070 by the end of March 2025.

The draft, aimed at bolstering child consultation centers and promoting measures to prevent child abuse, also says that the government needs to address child abuse cases linked to followers of religious groups, after such cases related to the Unification Church came to light recently.

The plan was approved the same day at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s health, labor and welfare division. The government plans to adopt the draft at a liaison meeting of related ministries and agencies as early as next week.