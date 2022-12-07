Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Herschel Walker in their hotly contested runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat, expanding the Democrats edge to 51 seats in the upper chamber.

Warnock beat Walker with 50.8% of the vote to the former football star’s 49.2%, according to the Associated Press, with 96% of votes counted.

U.S. President Joe Biden and his chief of staff Ron Klain, were already claiming victory for Warnock minutes before the race was officially called. Biden, as he deplaned Air Force One in Washington from Arizona, told reporters that "We’re going to win. We’re going to win Georgia.”