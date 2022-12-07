The United States and Australia said Tuesday they would welcome Japanese troops into three-way rotations, vowing a united front in the face of China’s rapid military advances.

Australia’s defense and foreign ministers said they agreed to step up the pace of military interactions with the U.S. during talks with their counterparts in Washington, after which they will fly to Tokyo.

“It’s really important that we are doing this from the point of view of providing balance within our region and involving other countries within our region and we look forward to being able to have more engagement with Japan,” Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles told a four-way news conference.