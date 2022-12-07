Two men were killed Tuesday in an explosion that occurred in a manhole in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward during water supply facility repair work.
A worker believed to be in his 50s was confirmed dead at a hospital. Another worker, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital while unconscious but later died, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The MPD’s Kasai Police Station will investigate the case with a view to bringing a charge of professional negligence resulting in death, sources said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.