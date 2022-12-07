Two men were killed Tuesday in an explosion that occurred in a manhole in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward during water supply facility repair work.

A worker believed to be in his 50s was confirmed dead at a hospital. Another worker, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital while unconscious but later died, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The MPD’s Kasai Police Station will investigate the case with a view to bringing a charge of professional negligence resulting in death, sources said.