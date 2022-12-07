Two Japanese fighter jets landed in the Philippines on Tuesday for the first time since World War II, as part of cooperation between Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force and the Philippine Air Force.

The two F-15s arrived at Clark Air Base, where around 60 ASDF members have been taking part in exchanges being held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11 in a bid to promote mutual understanding and defense cooperation between the forces of the two countries, according to the ASDF.

The fighters’ arrival marked a milestone in the history of defense exchanges between Japan and the Philippines, Lt. Col. Shotaro Arisawa, a squadron commanding officer of the ASDF, said at a ceremony held at the base in Mabalacat, north of Manila, on the main island of Luzon.