Police arrested five people on Wednesday in connection with a mass brawl that erupted as a group of around 100 people were dining at a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper in October, an investigative source said.

Those arrested include members of the Chinese Dragon gang, comprised primarily of second- and third-generation descendants of Japanese orphans left behind in China when Japan withdrew from the country at the end of World War II.

The fight broke out at the restaurant on the 58th floor of the Sunshine 60 tower in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district on Oct. 16. The restaurant was fully booked at the time and the function is believed to have been held to celebrate a gang member’s release from prison in August.