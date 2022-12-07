China’s return to the skies as it eases COVID-19 restrictions is ramping up concerns about congestion and possible trade tensions as far away as Europe, as carriers seek to restore lucrative services without some of them being able to fly over Russia.

Western airlines have not had access to Russia’s East-West air corridors since Moscow’s February invasion of Ukraine triggered Western sanctions and retaliatory bans by Russia. But Chinese cargo carriers kept flying and passengers may follow.

“I don’t see there’s any appetite for removing sanctions while the war continues,” said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association.