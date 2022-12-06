Banished from public consciousness for decades, the nightmare of nuclear warfare has surged back to prominence with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, highlighting the erosion of the Cold War global security architecture.

With Moscow on the back foot in its offensive, the military stalemate has raised fears Russia could resort to its nuclear arsenal to achieve a military breakthrough.

Russia, along with Britain, China, France and the United States, are the five recognized nuclear weapons powers and permanent U.N. Security Council members.