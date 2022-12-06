  • Tokyo reported 15,501 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
  • staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 15,501 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up by about 820 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,805.6, compared with 10,827.0 a week earlier.

New COVID-19 deaths came to 10, while there were 19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria, down by two from the previous day.

