The Japanese division of China’s BYD will start selling its first battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Japan early next year, as the world’s largest EV-maker further steps up its plan to either sell or make its cars available across major markets.

BYD, in which Berkshire Hathaway owns a stake, said Monday it will roll out an electric SUV, called ATTO 3, in Japan starting Jan. 31. The car has a cruising distance of 485 kilometers and will cost ¥4.4 million ($32,735.66).

In comparison, Nissan Motor’s electric Leaf standard model has a cruising range of 322 km and costs about ¥3.7 million.