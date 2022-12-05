A war in his backyard, galloping economic crisis, and unhappy partners at home and abroad — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has weathered unprecedented shocks in his first year, while struggling to make a mark on the global stage.

The ex-finance minister took office promising continuity with the era of Angela Merkel, who ended her 16 years as chancellor a widely respected figure.

But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced him to rip up Germany’s postwar axioms and chart out new economic, defense and geopolitical directions for the country that prizes — and is valued for — its stability and predictability.