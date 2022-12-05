On a recent Friday morning, Dhansukh Patel — volunteer, loyal foot soldier and longtime member of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party — sat on the veranda of his home deep in discussion with aides on strategies to win more voters to the party.

As the western province of Gujarat holds state elections, Patel is on a mission to ensure that most of the 1,400 people in his village of Umber vote for the BJP. Aided by a database with details about local voters collected over the years, his team of eleven people have been knocking on doors, sending WhatsApp messages and helping families sign up for government welfare programs that provide them with free rice and medical assistance.

Gujarat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf. It’s the state where he was chief minister for more than a decade and political analysts say a loss in the state is unlikely. Even so, the party machinery has been in overdrive for months. Helped by an army of workers like Patel — who are essentially helping it walk the last mile — the party is attempting to reach every corner of the state and turn every uncertain voter.