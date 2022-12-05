Once dominated by doom and gloom coverage of the dangers of the virus and scenes of pandemic chaos abroad, China’s tightly controlled media has dramatically shifted tone as the country tentatively moves away from “zero-COVID.”

Long anchored to a hard-line strategy of mass lockdowns, forced quarantine in centralized facilities and mass testing for millions, Beijing is diallng down curbs in the wake of nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedoms.

That policy shift has been accompanied by rapid changes in pandemic messaging in both state media and official statements — which now downplay the risk from the virus and blame local officials for overzealous implementation of COVID-19 lockdowns.