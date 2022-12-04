Yuichiro Tamaki, chief of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, stressed his party’s policy-oriented stance in cooperating with other parties on Saturday, in response to a report about the party’s possible participation in the coalition government.

“We as a party have decided to cooperate beyond the boundaries of ruling and opposition parties by putting policies first,” Tamaki told reporters in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture. “That’s the approach we have been taking and will continue taking.”

At the same time, Tamaki once again denied a report that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering adding the DPP to its ruling coalition with Komeito. “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denied the report and we’re also unaware (of such a move),” he said.