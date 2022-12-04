  • Mount Semeru spews smoke and ash in Lumajang, Indonesia, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Mount Semeru spews smoke and ash in Lumajang, Indonesia, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

Japan’s weather agency warned that a tsunami could arrive at the islands of Miyako and Yaeyama in the southern prefecture of Okinawa at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday following a large volcanic eruption in Indonesia.

The eruption occurred at Mount Semeru on the main island of Java at around 11:18 a.m., according to the Meteorological Agency.

An eruption of the 3,676-meter-high volcano, located about 850 kilometers southeast of capital Jakarta, exactly one year ago led to the deaths of many people.

