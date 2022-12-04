The proportion of people in Japan having antibodies created after COVID-19 infection came to 26.5%, the health ministry said in a preliminary survey report.

The report also showed that prefecture-by-prefecture prevalence rates of COVID-19 antibodies ranged widely from 9% to 46%, suggesting that the varying rates may be affecting the latest regional infection situations. Another finding was that the antibody prevalence rates tended to be low for older people.

The survey was conducted Nov. 6-13. With the help of the Japanese Red Cross Society, the ministry examined for the presence or absence of antibodies obtained through infection with the novel coronavirus in blood samples of 8,260 people aged 16-69 across the country who made blood donations.