Japan should avoid rushing into raising capital gains tax as doing so could send a wrong message to markets when Japan is encouraging financial investment, a senior government official said on Sunday.

“Strengthening taxation could send a wrong signal that runs counter to our aim of expanding investment,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said in a program on broadcaster FNN, referring to capital gains tax.

The tax has been contentious since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida swept to power last year pledging to review what is seen an unfair tax that favors the rich earning hefty financial investment income.