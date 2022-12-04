  • Police officers watch as protesters demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai on Nov. 27. | THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Police officers watch as protesters demonstrate against COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai on Nov. 27. | THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Shanghai – Samuel Ren is sick of “COVID zero.”

“Omicron is not a threat, it is just like a normal cold,” the Shanghai IT worker in his mid-20s said, describing China’s ongoing lockdown measures as “ridiculous.”

His frustration about civil rights and economic damage won’t sway Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old resident of the megacity who has heart disease and high blood pressure.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED