Worker discontent is breaking out across South Korea, threatening to undermine the country’s already faltering economy and presenting yet another challenge to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Asian nation’s labor strife deepened this week as threatened protests by public transport workers added to a nationwide strike by truck drivers. While a work stoppage by the railroad union was averted on Friday and subway workers settled their dispute, the ongoing truckers’ strike has caused at least $1.2 billion in supply disruptions in everything from steel to autos and oil.

South Korea is emerging as one of the most visible hot spots for growing labor discontent, as workers around the world demand safer conditions and better wage systems in the face of soaring food and commodities prices. The upheaval is putting a strain on supply chains, threatening to weigh further on weakening economies.