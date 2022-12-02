Issei Sagawa, a Japanese murderer known as the “Kobe Cannibal” who killed and ate a Dutch student but was never jailed, has died at age 73.

Sagawa died of pneumonia on Nov. 24 and was given a funeral attended only by relatives, with no public ceremony planned, his younger brother and a friend said in a statement.

In 1981, Sagawa was studying in Paris when he invited Dutch student Renee Hartevelt to his home. He shot her in the neck, raped her, then consumed parts of her body over the course of three days.