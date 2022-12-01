This season’s exceptionally-long La Nina, which has worsened drought and flooding around the globe, is set to continue into February or even March, the United Nations warned Wednesday.

The current La Nina weather phenomenon — the cooling of surface temperatures that can cause widespread impacts on global weather conditions — started in September 2020.

“The unusually stubborn and protracted La Nina event is likely to last until the end of the northern hemisphere winter/southern hemisphere summer,” the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.