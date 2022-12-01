Europe’s top official for enforcing digital regulation warned Twitter boss Elon Musk on Wednesday that he must do more to fight disinformation in order to comply with EU law.

The EU commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, held a video call with Musk and told him “there is still huge work ahead” to bring the platform in line with Brussels’ rules.

Breton posted a brief, silent video clip of his videoconference on Musk’s platform Twitter, but followed it up with a link to a longer statement on the rival Mastodon network.