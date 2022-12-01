Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn.

Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private demand-led recovery, although overseas economies teetered on the edge of a global slump, led by China whose “COVID zero” policy curbs have backfired on growth.

Japanese firms increased capital spending in the third quarter by 9.8% from the same period a year earlier, a sixth straight quarterly increase, the data showed.