  • Japanese firms increased capital spending in the July-September quarter by 9.8% from a year earlier. | REUTERS
    Japanese firms increased capital spending in the July-September quarter by 9.8% from a year earlier. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in the July-September quarter, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday, in a sign business investment remains resilient and a boost to recovery from a COVID-19 induced downturn.

Solid capital expenditure could keep alive hopes for a private demand-led recovery, although overseas economies teetered on the edge of a global slump, led by China whose “COVID zero” policy curbs have backfired on growth.

Japanese firms increased capital spending in the third quarter by 9.8% from the same period a year earlier, a sixth straight quarterly increase, the data showed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED