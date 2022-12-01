The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, on Thursday formalized a plan to demand a pay hike of around 5% in next year’s shuntō spring labor-management negotiations.

The lifting of the pay-scale target and regular salary growth from around 4% set for 2022 negotiations is aimed at having wages reflect higher prices stemming from the yen’s rapid depreciation and other factors, which have been weighing on household finances. The pay hike target had stayed at around 4% since 2016.

Rengo’s decision was made at the day’s central committee meeting held in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture.