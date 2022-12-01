  • China's former President Jiang Zemin listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October 2017. | AFP-JIJI
    China's former President Jiang Zemin listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October 2017. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The deaths of Chinese Communist leaders are always fraught moments of political theater and especially so now with the passing of Jiang Zemin soon after a wave of public defiance on a scale unseen since Jiang came to power in 1989.

China’s sternly autocratic current leader, Xi Jinping, must preside over the mourning for Jiang, who died Wednesday at 96, while he also grapples with widespread protests against China’s exceptionally stringent COVID-19 restrictions. The demonstrations have at times also boldly called for China to return to the path of political liberalization that seemed at least thinkable, even openly discussable, under Jiang during the 1990s.

How Xi orchestrates that feat — paying tribute to Jiang while preventing him from becoming a symbolic cudgel against Xi’s politics — will be another challenge for him in the coming weeks, as China tries to manage rising coronavirus cases and an economic slowdown.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED