A government plan to double people's asset incomes marks a clear departure from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's past pledges to reduce inequality, aides and economists have said.

The new plan is centered around promoting investments in financial products such as stocks, in what some see as a shift from Kishida's emphasis on redistributing wealth and doubling income since he became prime minister in October last year.

"It's important to expand households' financial asset income to create a broad middle class," Kishida said Monday at a government meeting where the new plan was adopted. "We'll seek a doubling of asset management income."