    Taro Fujie, president and chief executive officer of Ajinomoto, speaks during an interview at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Nov. 18. | BLOOMBERG
Ajinomoto will accelerate production expansion of its signature high-tech chipmaking film and may invest more than the planned ¥17 billion ($122 million) to sate surging demand, Chief Executive Officer Taro Fujie said.

“It’s possible that we add a little more investment,” Fujie said in an interview. “We’ll decide as we watch the market trend.”

The Tokyo-based company produces Ajinomoto Build-Up Film, commonly known as ABF, which is an essential insulating material used in the fabrication of high-performance semiconductors. ABF has been one of the key chipmaking ingredients that have proven scarce since the start of the pandemic, hampering chipmakers’ ability to fulfill increased orders from automakers, graphics card designers and data center operators.

