Ukraine’s NATO partners are set to discuss more air-defense systems this week for the fight against Russia, but there’s unlikely to be any meaningful progress on a 14-year-old pledge to let Kyiv join their alliance.

NATO foreign ministers are holding two days of talks from Tuesday in Bucharest, the site of a 2008 summit during which Ukraine and Georgia were both promised they would eventually be granted membership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lodged a formal request in September for the alliance to make good on that agreement.

At this week’s meeting, NATO is set to reiterate that its door remains open but that now is not the time for Ukraine to join, according to people familiar with the preparations.