The governor of Japan’s Kagoshima said Tuesday that he has agreed to the construction of a Self-Defense Forces base on an uninhabited island in the southwestern prefecture, as a plan to relocate U.S. military drills proceeds.

Koichi Shiota’s acceptance of the project would pave the way for the relocation of the practice site of U.S. carrier-borne fighters from Iwotoshima in the Pacific, about 1,250 kilometers south of Tokyo, after runways are constructed on the 8-square-km Mageshima.

“After careful consideration, I concluded that our prefecture has no choice but” to accept the plan regarding an SDF base on Mageshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, Shiota told a local assembly session.