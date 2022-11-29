  • The Osaka District Court sentenced a 48-year-old woman to life in prison for killing her father and brother. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Osaka – The Osaka District Court on Tuesday sentenced a 48-year-old woman to life in prison for killing her diabetic father in 2018 by overdosing him with insulin, as well as murdering her brother and disguising his death as a suicide.

The court found Akemi Adachi guilty in a case where prosecutors had sought the death penalty and had claimed the defendant showed an extreme disregard for life.

Adachi gave her 67-year-old father, Tomio, who also had cancer, excessive doses of insulin in January 2018 at his home in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, according to the indictment. He died five months later from encephalopathy caused by low blood sugar.

