Japanese retail sales marked an eighth successive month of annual growth in October, data showed on Tuesday, after a full reopening of borders added to the boost from this year’s dismantling of internal pandemic control measures.

There was little growth from September, however, as Japanese households were squeezed by inflation running at its fastest pace in 40 years.

Retail sales in October were 4.3% higher than a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. The rise was lower than economists’ median forecast of 5.0%.