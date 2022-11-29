China has not only the responsibility but also the capability to influence North Korea’s behavior, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said, calling on Beijing to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

In a wide-ranging interview Monday, Yoon urged China, North Korea’s closest ally, to fulfill its responsibilities as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, and said that not doing do so would lead to an influx of military assets to the region.

“What is sure is that China has the capability to influence North Korea, and China has the responsibility to engage in the process,” Yoon said in his office. It was up to Beijing to decide whether it would exert that influence for peace and stability, he added.