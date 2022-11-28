Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country’s far west.

The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature “COVID-zero” policy nearly three years into the pandemic. The COVID-19 measures are also exacting a heavy toll on the world’s second-largest economy.

“I’m here because I love my country, but I don’t love my government. … I want to be able to go out freely, but I can’t. Our COVID-19 policy is a game and is not based on science or reality,” said a protester in the financial hub named Shaun Xiao.