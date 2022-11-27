California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made it clear to President Joe Biden he wouldn’t challenge him for the 2024 presidential nomination, Politico reported.

Newsom described conversations with first lady Jill Biden and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, telling them he’d back a Biden re-election bid. “I’m all in, count me in,” he told them — and relayed the same message to Biden on election night this month, according to an interview with Politico.

Newsom’s decision follows a better-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections, where Republican candidates who ran on false claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential vote lost key races.