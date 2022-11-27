Nearly a quarter of major companies in Japan are considering raising the prices of their products next year or later due to increasing material costs and a weaker yen, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

Of the 80 respondents — companies that included Toyota, Nintendo and Shiseido — 23% said they are mulling price hikes on consumer products, while 49% said they were undecided.

Among the answers for why they are thinking of price hikes, many cited the rising costs of materials, followed by an increase in shipping costs and the yen’s depreciation.