North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country aimed to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force as he celebrated the launch of its newest intercontinental ballistic missile at a ceremony with his young daughter, state media reported Sunday.

Kim also handed promotions to more than 100 officials and scientists for their work on the Hwasong-17 — dubbed the “monster missile” by analysts and believed to be capable of reaching the U.S. mainland — just days after Pyongyang test-fired it in one of its most powerful launches yet.

Hailing the new ICBM as “the world’s strongest strategic weapon,” Kim said North Korean scientists had made a “wonderful leap forward in the development of the technology of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.