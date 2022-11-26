The University of Tokyo has said it aims to double its number of female professors and associate professors to around 400 by fiscal 2027 as it pushes for more diversity on campus.

Japan’s leading university announced an action plan in fall 2021 in which it seeks to raise its ratio of female faculty members, including lecturers and assistant professors, from the current 16% to 25% or more.

But even if the university reaches its target for female faculty members, it will still lag behind global standards.