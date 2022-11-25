  • A crew clears debris from the courtyard of a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile the previous day in Vyshhorod, Ukraine on Thursday. | BRENDAN HOFFMAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
KYIV – In the crowded operating room, the surgeons had made the long incision down the middle of the child’s chest, cut the breastbone to spread the rib cage and reach the heart. Then the lights went out.

Generators kicked on to keep life-support equipment running Wednesday night, and nurses and surgical assistants held flashlights over the operating table, guiding the surgeons as they snipped and cut, working to save the child’s life in almost total darkness.

