    Nippon Steel plans to own more stakes in coking coal mines in an effort to raise the self-sufficient ratio by buying interests in raw materials assets. | REUTERS
Nippon Steel, the world’s No. 4 steelmaker, is looking to buy more stakes in coking coal mines to secure stable supply of the key steel-making ingredient, its executive said.

Japan’s biggest steelmaker already owns stakes in several coking coal mines and iron ore mines, procuring about 20% of the 27 million tons of its annual import of coking coal and the 58 million tons in iron ore import from those holdings.

