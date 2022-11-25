  • Researchers incubate cells in a laboratory at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. | BLOOMBERG
Two weeks before China disclosed it was investigating a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan in late 2019 — what the world now knows as COVID-19 — South Korea’s top health officials gathered for a quarterly table-top exercise to plan their response to a theoretical health threat.

The hazard? A never-before-seen pathogen emerging in China that was causing a spike in pneumonia cases.

