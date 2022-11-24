VIZHINJAM, India – On the main road to billionaire Gautam Adani’s planned Vizhinjam mega-port on the southern tip of India, a shelter built by the coastal region’s Christian fishing community blocks the entrance, preventing further construction.
The simple 1,200 square-feet structure with a corrugated-iron roof has since August stood in the way of ambitions for the country’s first container transhipment port — a $900 million project that seeks to plug into the lucrative shipping trade flowing between juggernaut manufacturers in the East and wealthy consumer markets in the West.
