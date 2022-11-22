The Chinese and U.S. defense ministers met Tuesday for their second face-to-face talks this year, a U.S. official said, in a meeting that was not expected to lead to major breakthroughs but could touch on the importance of crisis communication and their opposing views on Taiwan.

While U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Singapore in June, Tuesday’s meeting was their first since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August enraged China, which regards the island as its territory. The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of an ASEAN defense ministers’ gathering in Siem Reap, Cambodia.