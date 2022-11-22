  • Some offices in Japan are encouraging owners to bring their dogs to work and are providing dedicated spaces for the animals. | GETTY IMAGES
    Some offices in Japan are encouraging owners to bring their dogs to work and are providing dedicated spaces for the animals. | GETTY IMAGES
  • SHARE

Hime is an 11-year-old black and tan shiba inu who commutes 30 minutes everyday in Japan with her owner for a full day of work — which includes plenty of sleep, snacks and play time. She’s one of dozens of canines accompanying employees at IT firm Fujitsu Ltd.’s experimental dog office.

“I just love watching her get all the love and attention from everyone,” said Hime’s owner, Mayumi Shioda, an associate in the corporate affairs division, as she sat down next to the dog on a couch.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW