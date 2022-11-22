Hime is an 11-year-old black and tan shiba inu who commutes 30 minutes everyday in Japan with her owner for a full day of work — which includes plenty of sleep, snacks and play time. She’s one of dozens of canines accompanying employees at IT firm Fujitsu Ltd.’s experimental dog office.
“I just love watching her get all the love and attention from everyone,” said Hime’s owner, Mayumi Shioda, an associate in the corporate affairs division, as she sat down next to the dog on a couch.
